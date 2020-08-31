+ taxes & licensing
204-888-2277
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
2016 Honda CR-V Gray LX Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, AWD, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, MP3 decoder, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Recent Arrival! 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT AWD CARFAX Canada One Owner
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5