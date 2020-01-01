Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

43,947 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

SE No Accidents - Low KM - Bluetooth

2016 Honda CR-V

SE No Accidents - Low KM - Bluetooth

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Sale

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

43,947KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6289911
  VIN: 2HKRM4H43GH112055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Smart Device Integration
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

