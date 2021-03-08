Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

82,958 KM

Details Description Features

$22,490

+ tax & licensing
$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring | Heated Seats | Navigation | Sunroof |

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring | Heated Seats | Navigation | Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

82,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6683987
  • Stock #: F3VHUY
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H9XGL802371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3VHUY
  • Mileage 82,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
7 speakers w/subwoofer
MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Lane Keeping Assist
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration
HDMI Input Jack
Distance Pacing
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD/SiriusXM w/Nav -inc: 328-watt
illuminated steering wheel-mounted au

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

