2016 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 7 speakers w/subwoofer MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Lane Keeping Assist Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Smart Device Integration HDMI Input Jack Distance Pacing Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD/SiriusXM w/Nav -inc: 328-watt illuminated steering wheel-mounted au

