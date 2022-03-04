$21,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
SE
Location
Great 1 Motors
1350 Logan Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 1R6
204-297-8082
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
165,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8620325
- VIN: 2HKRM4H41GH130585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN TITLE, ONE OWNER, FINANCING AVAILABLE, in excellent condition, all maintenance up to date, needs nothing.
Manitoba Safety Certified, 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, additional warranty available.
Priced at $21995.00 plus GST and PST.
Has 165000 kms
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
2.4 liter 4cyl gas engine 185 hp 181 ft lb torque, CVT transmission
9.5L/100kms city and 7.5L/100kms highway
ABS with traction and stability control
Cruise control
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
AM/FM stereo/CD/MP3 player/Satellite radio Aux input
Back up camera
Bluetooth connection
Steering wheel audio controls
Multi-zone air conditioning
Power windows
Power door locks
Keyless entry
Front heated seats
Power driver seats
Power sunroof
Heated power mirrors
Variable speed intermittent wipers
Automatic headlights
Factory engine immobilizer and security system
60/40 split folding 2nd row seats
GREAT 1 MOTORS INC.
1350 LOGAN AVE (Corner of Logan & Weston) WINNIPEG.
DEALER PERMIT #4991
TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE,
CALL OR TEXT 204-297-8082/86
ONLY GREAT DEALS!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection
