2016 Honda CR-V
SE
Location
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
125,389KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8670392
- Stock #: F4K459
- VIN: 2HKRM4H45GH103616
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,389 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
58 L Fuel Tank
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 2,070 kgs (4,564 lbs)
5.048 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/1CD w/6 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB audio i...
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
