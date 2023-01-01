$27,156+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-2277
2016 Honda CR-V
EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back-Up
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
$27,156
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9796645
- Stock #: F4R9CB
- VIN: 2HKRM4H53GH111612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally Owned!
Low Kilometers!
Good Condition!
So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key Features
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Moonroof
- Bluetooth
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- 6 Speaker Sound System
- Remote Engine Start
Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Display
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Lane Departure Warning
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Adaptive Cruise Control
And More!
Ready to upgrade your ride? Our pre-owned 2016 Honda CR-V is the perfect choice. Come down to Birchwood Honda West to see how you can find your new ride!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
Vehicle Features
