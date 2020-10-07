2016 Honda Fit

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos Siri Eyes Free compatibility text message function HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack HondaLink Next Generation Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire speed-sensitive volume control (SVC) and 2 USB device connectors Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: Display Audio w/7" touch-screen and customizable feature settings

