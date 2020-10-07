Menu
2016 Honda Fit

24,317 KM

Details

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2016 Honda Fit

2016 Honda Fit

EX One Owner - Bluetooth - Magic Seats

2016 Honda Fit

EX One Owner - Bluetooth - Magic Seats

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6074220
  Stock #: F3B7TJ
  VIN: 3HGGK5H76GM109790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,317 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Fit Blue EX 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.


Recent Arrival! 1.5L I4 CVT FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
text message function
HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack
HondaLink Next Generation
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
speed-sensitive volume control (SVC) and 2 USB device connectors
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: Display Audio w/7" touch-screen and customizable feature settings

