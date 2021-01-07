Menu
2016 Honda Fit

71,442 KM

$14,491

+ tax & licensing
$14,491

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2016 Honda Fit

2016 Honda Fit

LX Heated Seats! Rear Cam! New Brakes!

2016 Honda Fit

LX Heated Seats! Rear Cam! New Brakes!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale

$14,491

+ taxes & licensing

71,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6509065
  • Stock #: F3NV5D
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H52GM101314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,442 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Blue Honda Fit for you to enjoy to years to come! This was a trade in on our Mini side. Vehicle comes with 2 sets of tires and brand new brakes! Well taken care of by previous owner!
MINI Winnipeg is proud to have the opportunity to represent MINIs impressive lineup of vehicles. At MINI Winnipeg, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our sales team including our MINI Product Specialist, Tony Pedreira and Sales Manager, Stuart Nugent are experts in all things MINI. When it comes to servicing, our MINI Certified Technicians are masters in the field as they undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at MINI Winnipeg are here to ensure you find your dream MINI and that your MINI performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates MINI Winnipeg from the competition and to help you discover why MINIs are unlike any other vehicle. Call us today at 204-897-6464.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

