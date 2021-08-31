Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Fit

74,643 KM

Details Description Features

$16,660

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,660

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Fit

2016 Honda Fit

EX MANUAL | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Fit

EX MANUAL | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 7792614
  2. 7792614
  3. 7792614
  4. 7792614
  5. 7792614
  6. 7792614
  7. 7792614
  8. 7792614
  9. 7792614
  10. 7792614
  11. 7792614
  12. 7792614
  13. 7792614
  14. 7792614
  15. 7792614
  16. 7792614
  17. 7792614
  18. 7792614
  19. 7792614
  20. 7792614
  21. 7792614
  22. 7792614
  23. 7792614
  24. 7792614
Contact Seller

$16,660

+ taxes & licensing

74,643KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7792614
  • Stock #: F48TER
  • VIN: 3HGGK5G76GM103487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F48TER
  • Mileage 74,643 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2016 Honda Fit EX Hatchback is powered by a 1.5L Inline-4 and 6-Speed Manual Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control and so much more!

Honda Certified Details:

* 100 Point Inspection
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* On all aspects of space, functionality, flexibility, and storage, the Fit seems to have impressed many owners. Numerous high-tech touches add some modern flair to the cabin, and most owners say the high-end feature content is easy to use, and becomes intuitive before long. The 1.5-litre engine satisfies most owners concerned primarily with fuel mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2019 Chevrolet Subur...
 103,226 KM
$57,990 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 111,187 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKC Sel...
 81,971 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory