2016 Honda Fit

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mystic Yellow Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,145 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Front Anti-Roll Bar 4.62 axle ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 40 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: Display Audio w/7" touch-screen and customizable feature settings, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, 6 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI (high-definition multimedia interface) input j... Safety Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front splash guards CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed interval wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Tires: P185/55R16 83H AS Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Manual Transmission 6 Spd Manual Transmission MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack 4 Cyl Engine Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: Display Audio w/7" touch-screen and customizable feature settings

