2016 Honda Fit

52,145 KM

Details Description Features

$21,918

+ tax & licensing
$21,918

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2016 Honda Fit

2016 Honda Fit

EX Manual | Moonroof

2016 Honda Fit

EX Manual | Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$21,918

+ taxes & licensing

52,145KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8721851
  • Stock #: F4H4A3
  • VIN: 3HGGK5G70GM103551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mystic Yellow Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4H4A3
  • Mileage 52,145 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Fit EX Manual | Moonroof 4D Hatchback FWD 1.5L I4 6-Speed Manual

Power Moonroof, Back up camera, Honda LaneWatch, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Fully Automatic Headlights, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Split Folding Rear Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel.


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* On all aspects of space, functionality, flexibility, and storage, the Fit seems to have impressed many owners. Numerous high-tech touches add some modern flair to the cabin, and most owners say the high-end feature content is easy to use, and becomes intuitive before long. The 1.5-litre engine satisfies most owners concerned primarily with fuel mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Anti-Roll Bar
4.62 axle ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
40 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: Display Audio w/7" touch-screen and customizable feature settings, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, 6 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI (high-definition multimedia interface) input j...
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P185/55R16 83H AS
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Manual Transmission
6 Spd Manual Transmission
MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: Display Audio w/7" touch-screen and customizable feature settings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

