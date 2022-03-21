$21,918+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Fit
EX Manual | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
$21,918
- Listing ID: 8721851
- Stock #: F4H4A3
- VIN: 3HGGK5G70GM103551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mystic Yellow Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,145 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Fit EX Manual | Moonroof 4D Hatchback FWD 1.5L I4 6-Speed Manual
Power Moonroof, Back up camera, Honda LaneWatch, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Fully Automatic Headlights, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Split Folding Rear Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* On all aspects of space, functionality, flexibility, and storage, the Fit seems to have impressed many owners. Numerous high-tech touches add some modern flair to the cabin, and most owners say the high-end feature content is easy to use, and becomes intuitive before long. The 1.5-litre engine satisfies most owners concerned primarily with fuel mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
