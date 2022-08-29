Menu
2016 Honda Fit

121,867 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

EX-L* Navigation/Sunroof/Heated Seats/Reverse Cam

Location

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

121,867KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9086566
  • Stock #: 25682
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H89GM101806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,867 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Enjoy Honda's RELIABILITY and drive with CONFIDENCE in this ''UNDENIABLY CUTE'' 2016 Honda Fit EX-L! Well equipped with REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

