Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2016 Honda HR-V

126,041 KM

$20,556

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V

EX 1 Owner | Sunroof | AWD

2016 Honda HR-V

EX 1 Owner | Sunroof | AWD

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 11422799
  2. 11422799
  3. 11422799
$20,556

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,041KM
VIN 3CZRU6H58GM101562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Misty Green Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,041 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
5.436 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 1,890 kgs
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Emergency Sos

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
6-Way Driver Seat
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and 60/40 split 2nd-row Magic Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 180-watt, 6 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia ...

Additional Features

Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 180-watt
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 2 USB audio interfaces

