$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2016 Honda HR-V

EX

EX

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,211KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5300750
  • Stock #: F383XM
  • VIN: 3CZRU5H58GM103158
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Telematics
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
  • HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
  • Emergency Sos
  • Siri Eyes Free compatibility
  • MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
  • display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
  • HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Performance Rear Tire
  • Performance Front Tire
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 180-watt
  • Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 2 USB audio interfaces

