2016 Honda HR-V

56,584 KM

Details

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

EX AWD Sunroof | Remote Starter | New All Weather Tires

2016 Honda HR-V

EX AWD Sunroof | Remote Starter | New All Weather Tires

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

56,584KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6099591
  • Stock #: F3P2PY
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H53GM103915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,584 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival ! Locally Owned and Comes With Remote Starter and Newer All Weather Tires !
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 180-watt
4 Cyl Engine
HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Int

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

