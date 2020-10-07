2016 Honda HR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability display audio system w/HondaLink next generation Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 180-watt 4 Cyl Engine HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Int

