+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
+ taxes & licensing
This Local Trade 2016 Honda HR-V Front Wheel Drive is powered by a 1.8L Inline-4 SOHC i-VTEC and CVT Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more.
This Honda HR-V has Low Kilometer and No Reported Accidents!
Honda Certified Details:
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Owners report a good, sturdy ride that's comfortable and feels durable on rougher roads, a sporty steering feel, a sporty gearshift feel on models with the manual transmission, excellent mileage, and plenty of space and flexibility for easy adaptation to virtually any job. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2