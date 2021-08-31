Menu
2016 Honda HR-V

66,086 KM

Details Description Features

2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

EX FWD | SUNROOF |

2016 Honda HR-V

EX FWD | SUNROOF |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2016 Honda HR-V Front Wheel Drive is powered by a 1.8L Inline-4 SOHC i-VTEC and CVT Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more.

This Honda HR-V has Low Kilometer and No Reported Accidents!


Honda Certified Details:

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Owners report a good, sturdy ride that's comfortable and feels durable on rougher roads, a sporty steering feel, a sporty gearshift feel on models with the manual transmission, excellent mileage, and plenty of space and flexibility for easy adaptation to virtually any job. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
4.705 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 1,815 kgs
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: paddle shifters
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
6-Way Driver Seat
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and 60/40 split 2nd-row Magic Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Sos
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 180-watt, 6 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia ...
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

