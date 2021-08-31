2016 Honda HR-V

$20,450 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 0 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7843473

7843473 Stock #: F49KJH

F49KJH VIN: 3CZRU5H58GM102916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F49KJH

Mileage 66,086 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Electric Power-Assist Steering 4.705 Axle Ratio GVWR: 1,815 kgs Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: paddle shifters Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Grille w/Chrome Bar Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 6-Way Driver Seat Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Seats w/Cloth Back Material Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and 60/40 split 2nd-row Magic Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Emergency Sos Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 180-watt, 6 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia ... Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

