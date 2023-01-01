2016 Honda HR-V

Sale $22,028 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 0 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9485796

9485796 Stock #: F4W9MF

F4W9MF VIN: 3CZRU6H71GM109651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Ocean Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 167,008 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Electric Power-Assist Steering Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls 5.436 Axle Ratio GVWR: 1,890 kgs Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: paddle shifters Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Grille w/Chrome Bar Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 6-Way Driver Seat Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition and map database covering major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S, states Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and 60/40 split 2nd-row Magic Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Collision Warning-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

