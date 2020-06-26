2016 Honda Odyssey

+ taxes & licensing
204-831-5005
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
+ taxes & licensing
*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM HONDA CANADA* EXTRA CLEAN BC VEHICLE WITH ONLY 48,000 KM`S* Options on this well equipped van include power heated seats, LCD touch-screen display with side and rear-view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, dual power sliding doors, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, tri-zone climate control, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, traction control and more! Honda reliability at a price that won`t break the bank! Payments start as low as $99 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4967.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5