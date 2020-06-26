Menu
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX *PWR SLIDING DOOR - REAR CAMERA - LANEWATCH*

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX *PWR SLIDING DOOR - REAR CAMERA - LANEWATCH*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5254871
  • Stock #: 509271
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H41GB509271
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM HONDA CANADA* EXTRA CLEAN BC VEHICLE WITH ONLY 48,000 KM`S* Options on this well equipped van include power heated seats, LCD touch-screen display with side and rear-view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, dual power sliding doors, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, tri-zone climate control, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, traction control and more! Honda reliability at a price that won`t break the bank! Payments start as low as $99 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4967.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

