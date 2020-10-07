Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey

52,684 KM

Details Description Features

$22,491

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

SE

SE

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$22,491

+ taxes & licensing

52,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,684 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Starter, Backup Camera, Power Windows/Locks & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

