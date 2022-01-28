$26,964+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,964
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent
204-661-6644
2016 Honda Odyssey
2016 Honda Odyssey
LX
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$26,964
+ taxes & licensing
120,508KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8255342
- Stock #: F4DNK5
- VIN: 5FNRL5H2XGB505797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4DNK5
- Mileage 120,508 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
79.5 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,730 kgs
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Steel Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Black door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Sliding Rear Doors
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Tires: P235/65R17 103T AS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
3RD ROW SEATING
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2