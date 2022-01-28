2016 Honda Odyssey

$26,964 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 5 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8255342

8255342 Stock #: F4DNK5

F4DNK5 VIN: 5FNRL5H2XGB505797

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4DNK5

Mileage 120,508 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 4.25 Axle Ratio Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 79.5 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,730 kgs Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6 Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control rear window defogger Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Vinyl Door Trim Insert Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Steel Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Black door handles Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Sliding Rear Doors Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Tires: P235/65R17 103T AS Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Audio Theft Deterrent Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

