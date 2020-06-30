2016 Honda Pilot

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Entertainment Package Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Mobile hotspot internet access Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

