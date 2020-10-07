+ taxes & licensing
This Local Trade 2016 Honda Pilot EXL w/ Navigation AWD just came in on trade! Its powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's loaded with features such as Power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Honda LaneWatch, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation with voice command and so much more!
Honda Certified Details:
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
