Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Pilot

67,086 KM

Details Description Features

$31,540

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,540

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring Leather - DVD - Navi - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring Leather - DVD - Navi - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
Sale

$31,540

+ taxes & licensing

67,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6590575
  • Stock #: F3UWTR
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H95GB509102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Mobile hotspot internet access
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2016 Honda Pilot Tou...
 67,086 KM
$31,540 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 28,896 KM
$44,880 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 27,783 KM
$18,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory