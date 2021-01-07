2016 Honda Pilot

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Entertainment Package Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Mobile hotspot internet access Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Blind Spot Rear Collision Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

