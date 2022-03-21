2016 Honda Pilot

$27,030 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 0 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: F4JKD9

VIN: 5FNYF6H29GB512121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 163,004 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control 73.8 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) GVWR: 2,650 kgs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Rear centre armrest w/storage Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Mobile hotspot internet access HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front Facing Rear Seat Fixed 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment, passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment, driver's and passenger's seat armrests, sliding and reclining 60/40 split-folding second-row seat and 60/40 split-folding third-row seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window grid antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, display audio system w/HondaLink, HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted contro... Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Emergency Sos Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Seat-3rd Row Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) 6 Cyl V6 Engine

