$27,030+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
2016 Honda Pilot
LX Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$27,030
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8752973
- Stock #: F4JKD9
- VIN: 5FNYF6H29GB512121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4JKD9
- Mileage 163,004 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Pilot LX w/Honda Sensing 4D Sport Utility AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic
Honda Sensing Technology, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, AWD, 3rd Row Seats: Split-Bench, 7 Speakers, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Lane Departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Active, Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Split Folding Rear Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic though part-time all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.