Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Pilot

163,004 KM

Details Description Features

$27,030

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,030

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

LX Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

LX Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller

$27,030

+ taxes & licensing

163,004KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8752973
  • Stock #: F4JKD9
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H29GB512121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4JKD9
  • Mileage 163,004 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Pilot LX w/Honda Sensing 4D Sport Utility AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic

Honda Sensing Technology, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, AWD, 3rd Row Seats: Split-Bench, 7 Speakers, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Lane Departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Active, Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Split Folding Rear Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel.


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic though part-time all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
GVWR: 2,650 kgs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Mobile hotspot internet access
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Facing Rear Seat
Fixed 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment, passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment, driver's and passenger's seat armrests, sliding and reclining 60/40 split-folding second-row seat and 60/40 split-folding third-row seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Power Windows
Power Locks
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, display audio system w/HondaLink, HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted contro...
3RD ROW SEATING
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Sos
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat-3rd Row
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system
Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2016 Honda Pilot LX ...
 163,004 KM
$27,030 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L
 65,894 KM
$37,808 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX
 62,585 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory