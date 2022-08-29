2016 Honda Pilot

Sale $34,314 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 2 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9148444

9148444 Stock #: F4TCB8

F4TCB8 VIN: 5FNYF6H85GB509186

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 83,256 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Tow/Haul Mode Hill Descent Control Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control 73.8 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) GVWR: 2,650 kgs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P225/65R17 AS Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Rear centre armrest w/storage Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Mobile hotspot internet access Leather Door Trim Insert HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front Facing Rear Seat Fixed 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Honda DVD Rear Entertainment System -inc: 9" display, integrated remote control, wireless headsets w/personal surround sound and HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat adjustable armrest, passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment and armrest, one-touch sliding and reclining 60/40 split-folding second-... Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Rear Seat Audio Controls Window grid antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Radio Data System Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Entertainment Package Anti-Starter Lock up torque converter aux audio input jack Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Speed Compensated Volume Control Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror sequential shift mode 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front In-Dash Mounted Single CD Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive console mounted shift lever transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer integrated remote control Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats Multi-Source Rear Controls and Voice Activation Honda DVD rear entertainment system-inc: 9-inch flip-down screen surround sound headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.