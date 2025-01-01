Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>5 passenger, passenger seat side pockets, heated seats, air conditioning, am/fm, adjustable steering wheel, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, rear child safety locks, night and day rear view mirror, perimeter alarm, cargo space lights,</p><p>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!</p><p>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at auto excell, the price is the price.</p><p>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!</p>

2016 Hyundai Accent

99,538 KM

Details Description

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle
12314123

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

Contact Seller

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,538KM
VIN KMHCT4AE6GU113021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3021
  • Mileage 99,538 KM

Vehicle Description

5 passenger, passenger seat side pockets, heated seats, air conditioning, am/fm, adjustable steering wheel, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, rear child safety locks, night and day rear view mirror, perimeter alarm, cargo space lights,

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Excell

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Nissan Rogue SV 74,446 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Hyundai Accent GL 99,538 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT - SUNROOF - BACK CAMERA - NAVIGATION for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT - SUNROOF - BACK CAMERA - NAVIGATION 106,630 KM $17,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Accent