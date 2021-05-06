Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

130,550 KM

Details Description

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Gundhu Auto Sales

204-227-8028

2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn GL Local MB Vehicle Heated Seats

2016 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn GL Local MB Vehicle Heated Seats

Location

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

204-227-8028

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

130,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7069843
  • Stock #: 3647
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE2GU166282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,550 KM

Vehicle Description

AC--Keyless Entry--Phone Connectivity--Cruise Control--Power locks--Power Windows--Power Mirrors--

*(Price not include GST and PST) FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT AT 204-999-3592 OR 204-227-8028


As our valued customers you will receive this package at no cost with this vehicle


1) NO CHARGE Engine Light Diagnosis.

2) FREE Tire Rotation with any oil change

3) FREE fluid Top-Ups with any mechanical service.


We have wide selection of CARS, SUVs, VANS and TRUCKs always give us call for latest Stock information and pictures.

Dealer permit number #9917


Gundhu Auto is located on 222-Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg (just at corner of Pacific and Mcphillips Street) & our business hour are from Mon-Sat 9:00am to 6:00pm


Follow us on Facebook/Gundhu Auto Sales Ltd.

Financing available please call us for more information


All advertised to be true but not guaranteed


Gundhu auto is MPI Approved Manitoba Safety Inspection Station


Winter Tire Financing Available up to 4 years


We Do All Mechanical work here

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gundhu Auto Sales

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

