2016 Hyundai Accent

Sale $13,493 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 1 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9245080

9245080 Stock #: F4UDV3

F4UDV3 VIN: KMHCT4AE8GU165119

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4UDV3

Mileage 156,147 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 43 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder 2.94 Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Sliding Front Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, driver's seat pump device height adjuster, 4-way adjustable passenger seat, adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Power Options Power Locks Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, 2 front door mounted speakers, 2 rear door mounted speakers and 2 tweeters Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Tires: P175/70TR14 Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features Anti-Starter aux audio input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.