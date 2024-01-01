Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

135,814 KM

$13,893

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS w/Tech Pkg Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | One Owner

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS w/Tech Pkg Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | One Owner

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$13,893

+ taxes & licensing

135,814KM
Used
VIN KMHD35LH9GU334341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5EGFG
  • Mileage 135,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Pet Friendly Facility
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.27 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC GDI 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, 3.27 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
ashtray
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/lumbar support w/adjustable head restraint, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjuster and front driver and passenger seatback pocket
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint
driver's seat height adjuster and front driver and passenger seatback pocket
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/lumbar support w/adjustable head restraint

