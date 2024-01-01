Menu
Account
Sign In
Introducing the 2016 Hyundai ELANTRA GT Limited - the ultimate driving machine! This beauty comes packed with factory default features that will blow your mind. Get ready to experience the thrill of the road with a 2.0L DOHC 16-valve engine, 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC, and front-wheel drive. The exterior is sleek and stylish with 17-inch alloy wheels, projector headlights with LED accents, and a rear spoiler. Inside, youll be surrounded by luxury with leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, and a 7-inch color touchscreen display audio system with a rearview camera. Safety is also top of mind with features like electronic stability control, brake assist, and six airbags. Dont settle for anything less than the best - get behind the wheel of the 2016 Hyundai ELANTRA GT Limited today!

2016 Hyundai Elantra

131,811 KM

Details Description

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT Limited

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

  1. 11254850
  2. 11254850
  3. 11254850
  4. 11254850
  5. 11254850
  6. 11254850
  7. 11254850
  8. 11254850
  9. 11254850
  10. 11254850
  11. 11254850
  12. 11254850
  13. 11254850
  14. 11254850
  15. 11254850
  16. 11254850
  17. 11254850
  18. 11254850
  19. 11254850
  20. 11254850
  21. 11254850
  22. 11254850
  23. 11254850
  24. 11254850
  25. 11254850
  26. 11254850
  27. 11254850
  28. 11254850
  29. 11254850
  30. 11254850
  31. 11254850
  32. 11254850
  33. 11254850
  34. 11254850
  35. 11254850
  36. 11254850
  37. 11254850
  38. 11254850
Contact Seller

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
131,811KM
Used
VIN KMHD35LH1GU257464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F11185
  • Mileage 131,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Hyundai ELANTRA GT Limited - the ultimate driving machine! This beauty comes packed with factory default features that will blow your mind. Get ready to experience the thrill of the road with a 2.0L DOHC 16-valve engine, 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC, and front-wheel drive. The exterior is sleek and stylish with 17-inch alloy wheels, projector headlights with LED accents, and a rear spoiler. Inside, you'll be surrounded by luxury with leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, and a 7-inch color touchscreen display audio system with a rearview camera. Safety is also top of mind with features like electronic stability control, brake assist, and six airbags. Don't settle for anything less than the best - get behind the wheel of the 2016 Hyundai ELANTRA GT Limited today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carland

Used 2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance 170,048 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus ST for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Focus ST 172,705 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Nissan Rogue SV 177,129 KM $14,988 + tax & lic

Email Carland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

Call Dealer

204-227-XXXX

(click to show)

204-227-4600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carland

204-227-4600

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra