2016 Hyundai Elantra

24,650 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

GT GLS Heated Seats Panoramic Roof

GT GLS Heated Seats Panoramic Roof

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5919243
  • Stock #: F3MVC1
  • VIN: KMHD35LH6GU310837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,650 KM

Vehicle Description

The Lowest Mileage Elantra GT GLS in Manitoba.

Comes Loaded With:

Heated Seats

USB/AUX Input

Bluetooth

Panoramic Sunroof

Power Windows, locks, Mirrors
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Rear Spoiler
Power Locks
rear window defogger
Cargo shade
Headlights-Automatic
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirror(s)-Power
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Engine-4 Cyl
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

