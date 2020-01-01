Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

59,774 KM

Details

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL Heated Seats | Remote Starter | Bluetooth

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL Heated Seats | Remote Starter | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,774KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6289962
  • Stock #: F3PTVX
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE4GH757699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Arrival !!!

Fully Loaded With Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Starter, USB input, Air Conditioning and more !!!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers
2 tweeters
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour)
in-glass AM/FM antenna
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 172-watt
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and sp

