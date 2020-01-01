2016 Hyundai Elantra...

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers 2 tweeters roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) in-glass AM/FM antenna Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 172-watt Bluetooth hands-free phone system and sp

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.