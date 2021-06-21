Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

198,254 KM

Details Description Features

$5,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,299

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 7478577
  2. 7478577
Contact Seller

$5,299

+ taxes & licensing

198,254KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7478577
  • Stock #: F44WHN
  • VIN: KMHD25LHXGU267526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour platinum silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44WHN
  • Mileage 198,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Public Offer Before Wholesale!
This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is included. The advertised price does not include taxes.

How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety report and CarFax report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for bargain hunters.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards for Retailing.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold at our best price. There are NO negotiations**
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
antenna
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and speed-sensitive automatic volume control
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172-Watt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2002 Acura EL Premiu...
 202,498 KM
$2,399 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte LX
 104,130 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 174,220 KM
$2,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory