2016 Hyundai Elantra

$10,831 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 4 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7586299

7586299 Stock #: 221522A

221522A VIN: 5NPDH4AE6GH680091

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,417 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.