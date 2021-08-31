Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

20,807 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL | No Accident | Heated Seats | Bluetooth |

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL | No Accident | Heated Seats | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,807KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7705399
  • Stock #: F47N7D
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2GH767390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venetian Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,807 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers
2 tweeters
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour)
in-glass AM/FM antenna
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity
Audio Aux Input
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 172-watt
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and sp

