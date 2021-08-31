2016 Hyundai Elantra

$14,990 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 8 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7705399

7705399 Stock #: F47N7D

F47N7D VIN: 5NPDH4AE2GH767390

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Venetian Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 20,807 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers 2 tweeters roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) in-glass AM/FM antenna Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity Audio Aux Input Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 172-watt Bluetooth hands-free phone system and sp

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.