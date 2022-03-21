2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sale $14,992 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 6 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 131,666 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 48 L Fuel Tank 48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, 3.065 Axle Ratio Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 172-watt, 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour), Bluetooth hands-free phone system and... Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Steel Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input

