2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL No Accident | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
133,871KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9178345
- Stock #: F4TRXM
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE4GH671423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 133,871 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tow/Haul Mode
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
48 L Fuel Tank
48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, 3.065 Axle Ratio
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 172-watt, 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour), Bluetooth hands-free phone system and...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Steel
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Lock up torque converter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
sequential shift mode
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Audio Aux Input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6