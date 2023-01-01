Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

70,067 KM

Details

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 9580507
  2. 9580507
  3. 9580507
  4. 9580507
  5. 9580507
  6. 9580507
  7. 9580507
  8. 9580507
  9. 9580507
  10. 9580507
  11. 9580507
  12. 9580507
  13. 9580507
  14. 9580507
Contact Seller

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

70,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9580507
  • Stock #: 23040
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH0GU622375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Windy Sea Blue Pearl Metallic]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23040
  • Mileage 70,067 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 70,067 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 L...
 58,147 KM
$55,500 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V LX
 192,836 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory