2016 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe V6 Auto Premium| Leather/Sunroof/Clean title
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Used
71,285KM
VIN KMHHU6KJ5GU131505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caspian Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 131505
- Mileage 71,285 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 Auto Premium| Leather Seating, Power Seating, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Push Start, Premium Audio, Clean Title!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Console
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
