V6 Auto Premium| Leather Seating, Power Seating, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Push Start, Premium Audio, Clean Title!

2016 Hyundai Genesis

71,285 KM

$20,991

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe V6 Auto Premium| Leather/Sunroof/Clean title

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe V6 Auto Premium| Leather/Sunroof/Clean title

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,285KM
VIN KMHHU6KJ5GU131505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 131505
  • Mileage 71,285 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 Auto Premium| Leather Seating, Power Seating, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Push Start, Premium Audio, Clean Title!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

