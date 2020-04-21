2016 Hyundai Genesis

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front

Electroluminescent instrumentation Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Driver Information System

Hood buckling creases

Braking Assist

Push-Button Start

Front strut tower bar

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Rear seat type: bench

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mats: front

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Exhaust: dual tip

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Storage: door pockets

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Side mirrors: heated

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Spare wheel type: steel

In-Dash CD: single disc

Front suspension type: double ball joint

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Front struts: MacPherson

Door sill trim: aluminum

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

One-touch windows: 2

Gauge: oil pressure

Antenna type: mast

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Floor material: carpet

Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Rear shock type: monotube

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Front air conditioning zones: single

Driver seat manual adjustments: height

Storage: front seatback

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver seat manual adjustments: 4

Side mirrors: integrated turn signals

Rear headrests: 2

Rear headrests: fixed

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Front brake diameter: 12.6

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Tuned suspension: sport

Grille color: black with chrome accents

Total speakers: 6

Easy entry: manual driver seat

Power door locks: auto-locking

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Floor material: cargo area carpet

Door trim: cloth

Rear seat folding

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Power outlet(s): two 12V front

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm

Rear brake diameter: 12.4

Wheels: aluminum alloy

Headlights: halogen

Window defogger: rear

Fuel economy display: range

Warnings and reminders: low battery

Steering ratio: 13.8

Easy entry: manual passenger seat

Floor mats: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control

Emergency locking retractors: rear

Crumple zones: rear

Warnings and reminders: low washer fluid

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Watts: 170

