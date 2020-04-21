Menu
2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8L Ultimate - RARE 6 Speed M/T!!

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8L Ultimate - RARE 6 Speed M/T!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4896990
  • Stock #: SCV4063
  • VIN: KMHHT6KJ6GU134142
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: A SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS & TIRES ARE AVAILABLE WITH THIS VEHICLE. BRAND NEW MSRP $1200.00+... WILL SELL FOR $800.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Electroluminescent instrumentation
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Driver Information System
  • Hood buckling creases
  • Braking Assist
  • Push-Button Start
  • Front strut tower bar
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Rear seat type: bench
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mats: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Front suspension type: double ball joint
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Door sill trim: aluminum
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Gauge: oil pressure
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Rear shock type: monotube
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: 4
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Rear headrests: fixed
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Front brake diameter: 12.6
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Tuned suspension: sport
  • Grille color: black with chrome accents
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Easy entry: manual driver seat
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Floor material: cargo area carpet
  • Door trim: cloth
  • Rear seat folding
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V front
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.4
  • Wheels: aluminum alloy
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Warnings and reminders: low battery
  • Steering ratio: 13.8
  • Easy entry: manual passenger seat
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Warnings and reminders: low washer fluid
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
  • Watts: 170

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

