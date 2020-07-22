Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Genesis

26,680 KM

Details Description Features

$23,976

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,976

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Genesis

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe R-Spec 3.8 6-Speed *LSD Brembos

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe R-Spec 3.8 6-Speed *LSD Brembos

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5604831
  2. 5604831
Contact Seller

$23,976

+ taxes & licensing

26,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5604831
  • Stock #: F3AY2D
  • VIN: KMHHT6KJ2GU135305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Casablanca White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # F3AY2D
  • Mileage 26,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, ultra low milage 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe R-Spec coupe featuring a 3.8L 6-Speed manual with Brembo Brakes and more!
2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Fresh Oil Change, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Brembo Brakes, R-Spec Badging, Torsen® limited-slip differential, Track-tuned suspension with low-velocity control dampers, Automatic headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights.


Recent Arrival! 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Dual CVVT RWD CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
SiriusXM shark-fin antenna
iPod/USB/auxiliary input jacks in centre console
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Fr. & 19" x 8.5J Rr. Alloy -inc: Dark graphite finish
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 170-watt
6" colour touch screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 63,502 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 106,895 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 67,911 KM
$14,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory