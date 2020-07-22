2016 Hyundai Genesis

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission SiriusXM shark-fin antenna iPod/USB/auxiliary input jacks in centre console steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free connectivity Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Fr. & 19" x 8.5J Rr. Alloy -inc: Dark graphite finish Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 170-watt 6" colour touch screen

