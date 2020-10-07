+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Caspian Black Pearl 3.8 R-Spec Engine Block Heater, USB Input, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Traction control, Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Fr. & 19" x 8.5J Rr. Alloy.
Recent Arrival! 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Dual CVVT 8-Speed Au
