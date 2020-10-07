Menu
2016 Hyundai Genesis

17,907 KM

$25,590

2016 Hyundai Genesis

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe R-Spec Brembo Brakes | Heated Bucket Seats | LSD

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe R-Spec Brembo Brakes | Heated Bucket Seats | LSD

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

17,907KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6002823
  • Stock #: F3NK6J
  • VIN: KMHHT6KJ9GU135298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Caspian Black Pearl 3.8 R-Spec Engine Block Heater, USB Input, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Traction control, Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Fr. & 19" x 8.5J Rr. Alloy.


Recent Arrival! 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Dual CVVT 8-Speed Au
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Anti-Starter
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Fr. & 19" x 8.5J Rr. Alloy -inc: Dark graphite finish
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
6 Cyl V6 Engine

