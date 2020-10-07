2016 Hyundai Genesis

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Front Bucket Seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Fr. & 19" x 8.5J Rr. Alloy -inc: Dark graphite finish Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 6 Cyl V6 Engine

