Menu
Account
Sign In
<div id=m_6636718781238206138m_-4010201611750574048gmail-line-5> <span>This vehicle has been fully safetied by a Certified Technician at our dealership.</span> <span>Manitoba safety certification total: $2052.47</span> <ul> <li><span>Performed engine oil and filter change</span></li> <li><span>Replaced front windshield wiper blades</span></li> <li><span>Replaced cabin air filter</span></li> <li><span>Installed and balanced four new tires</span></li> <li><span>Replaced rear brake pads and rotors</span></li> <li><span>Replaced right front swaybar link</span></li> </ul> <span>This vehicle qualifies for our Certified Pre-owned program. Call or email us for more details! </span></div> <div> <span>Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.</span> <span>Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says I love my car!</span> </div>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

128,229 KM

Details Description Features

$16,973

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

  1. 11714635
  2. 11714635
  3. 11714635
  4. 11714635
  5. 11714635
  6. 11714635
  7. 11714635
  8. 11714635
  9. 11714635
  10. 11714635
  11. 11714635
  12. 11714635
  13. 11714635
  14. 11714635
  15. 11714635
  16. 11714635
  17. 11714635
  18. 11714635
  19. 11714635
  20. 11714635
  21. 11714635
  22. 11714635
  23. 11714635
  24. 11714635
  25. 11714635
  26. 11714635
Contact Seller

$16,973

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,229KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB4GG360943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,229 KM

Vehicle Description


This vehicle has been fully safetied by a Certified Technician at our dealership.

Manitoba safety certification total: $2052.47

  • Performed engine oil and filter change
  • Replaced front windshield wiper blades
  • Replaced cabin air filter
  • Installed and balanced four new tires
  • Replaced rear brake pads and rotors
  • Replaced right front swaybar link

This vehicle qualifies for our Certified Pre-owned program. Call or email us for more details! 

Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.

Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!"

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury 128,229 KM $16,973 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 128,229 KM $24,983 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM 138,071 KM $28,963 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-5373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,973

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Hyundai

204-774-5373

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe