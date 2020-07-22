Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

30,761 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited AWD *GPS Leather W/ Remote Starter

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited AWD *GPS Leather W/ Remote Starter

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  5565045
  2. 5565045
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

30,761KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5565045
  • Stock #: F3A1AU
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA6GG348140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3A1AU
  • Mileage 30,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, super low mileage well kept 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0L Turbo Limited AWD with a remote starter!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Hyper Silver Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: Navigation System w/INFINITI Premium Audio -inc: 8" colour touchscreen w/rearview camera output
AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 audio system
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio
699 MB digital

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

