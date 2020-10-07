2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 699 MB digital media storage and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.