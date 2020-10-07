Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

81,807 KM

Details Description Features

$18,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,790

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium AWD One Owner No Accident !

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium AWD One Owner No Accident !

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5928360
  2. 5928360
Contact Seller

$18,790

+ taxes & licensing

81,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5928360
  • Stock #: F3MDMV
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB0GG323534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MDMV
  • Mileage 81,807 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival Alert !!! Purchased and Serviced Here At Birchwood Hyundai With No Accident.

This Vehicle Comes Fully Loaded with:

Heated Front and Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Dual Automatic Climate Control

Rear Parking Sensors And More !
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
699 MB digital media storage and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted
integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2018 Hyundai KONA Ul...
 33,875 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 24,650 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue S ...
 72,948 KM
$12,525 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory