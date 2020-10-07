Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

54,816 KM

Details Description Features

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T SE Winter Tires | Remote Starter

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T SE Winter Tires | Remote Starter

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

54,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5952789
  • Stock #: F3MUU4
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA5GG349361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Trade! 2016 Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE Package ! 2 Sets Of Tires and Remote Starter. Winnipeg Winter Ready !

Comes fully loaded with:

Heated front and rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Panoramic sunroof

Leather interior

Rear view camera with proximity sensors

Automatic dual climate control

Power trunk gate

Proximity key with push start and much more !
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wood Trim Interior
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Turbocharged Engine
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Hyper Silver Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Variable Speed
Multi-Zone

