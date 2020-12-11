Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

85,231 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Winter Tires

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Winter Tires

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

85,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6343493
  Stock #: F3RK2P
  VIN: 5XYZUDLB5GG337574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RK2P
  • Mileage 85,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Traded In !!! Comes With Brand New Winter Tires And Wheels !!!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
-Auto Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

