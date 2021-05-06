2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

$23,545 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 5 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7132462

7132462 Stock #: 2041U

2041U VIN: 5XYZUDLA5GG367231

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2041U

Mileage 59,555 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.