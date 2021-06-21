Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

40,251 KM

Details Description Features

$22,488

+ tax & licensing
$22,488

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited Adventure Edition | Certified | Available 2.49% |

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited Adventure Edition | Certified | Available 2.49% |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$22,488

+ taxes & licensing

40,251KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7352246
  • Stock #: F44A8X
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA8GG367031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F44A8X
  • Mileage 40,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Turbocharged Engine
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Hyper Silver Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: Navigation System w/INFINITI Premium Audio -inc: 8" colour touchscreen w/rearview camera output
AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 audio system
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio
699 MB digital

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

