$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
204-786-3811
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT PREMIUM
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-786-3811
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
82,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8729822
- Stock #: 91102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
TITANIUM SILVER
Requires Subscription
BLACK STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Yes Essentials
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9