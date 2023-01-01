2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sale $24,521 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 2 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9627229

9627229 Stock #: F4XNG9

F4XNG9 VIN: KM8SNDHFXGU136256

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Circuit Silver

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4XNG9

Mileage 89,245 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Temporary spare tire Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.041 Axle Ratio 71 L Fuel Tank 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.3L GDI DOHC 24-Valve V6 GVWR: 2,550 kgs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P235/60R18 AS Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Selective service internet access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat power adjustable lumbar support (4-way) and 12-way power driver seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

